Telangana: Paloncha police on lookout for missing 15-yr-old girl

Paloncha District Superintendent of Police (DSP) in his statement said the missing student was enrolled at Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th January 2023 2:00 pm IST
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: Paloncha sub-divisional police issued a missing notice for a tenth-class student, Sri Vidya (15) who has been away from Monday.

Paloncha District Superintendent of Police (DSP) in his statement said the missing student who was enrolled at Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) left her hostel and from then has been missing.

Upon realising that his daughter was missing, Sammaiah complained at Paloncha town police.

Three teams have been formed for tracing the girl.

If anyone finds the girl, the information has to be shared with the DSP on his mobile number: 9490800100, CI Nagaraju’s number: 9440795313, or SI’s number: 9440795315, the statement said.

