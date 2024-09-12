Telangana: Panchayat secretary caught for bribery in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A Panchayat secretary was arrested by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) while taking a bribe at his office in Nandipet mandal, Nizamabad district on Thursday, September 12.

The arrested civic official has been identified as Esapalli Naveen Kumar. He was caught red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant.

Naveen Kumar allegedly demanded a bribe for uploading a citizen’s new house number online, following which the complaint was received by the ACB.

ACB officers recovered the money which turned positive in the chemical test. The arrested civic official has been produced before the special purpose entity (SPE) and ACB court in Hyderabad.