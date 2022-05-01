Telangana: Parking at Yadagirigutta Temple will now cost Rs 500

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 1st May 2022 12:50 pm IST
Yadadri temple
Yadadri Temple- Twitter

Hyderabad: The Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) has made the decision to permit private vehicles to park on the hillock.

According to the New Indian Express, the decision has been made to issue parking tickets to vehicles that park near the temple, where parking is limited. Parking a car near the temple will cost Rs 500 per hour, according to the temple’s administration. The devotee must spend Rs 100 more for each additional hour parked.

This is being done to make it easier for businessmen and those who can afford to pay the fee to avoid having to park their cars at the base of the hillock and board the TSRTC buses that transport devotees to the temple back.

However, autos are still not permitted to transport passengers to the temple due to a lack of parking space atop the hillock. Due to the same reason, two-wheelers are not permitted on the hillock. The new parking fee arrangement is set to come into effect on Sunday.

