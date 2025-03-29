Telangana partners with Himachal for major hydropower expansion

Hyderabad: The state governments of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have signed an MoU to develop two major hydropower projects for power supply to the state.

The proposed projects, Seli (400MW) and Meyar (120MW), assigned to Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO), will contribute to Telangana’s growing demand for clean energy and help in achieving long-term energy security.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukku in Shimla on Saturday, March 29.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy CM Bhatti praised the hydel power generation of Himachal Pradesh and expressed confidence in providing an affordable, reliable and green power to the people of Telangana.

“Himachal Pradesh is blessed with perennial Himalayan rivers having the potential to generate hydel power for 9-10 months a year, as compared to the limited period of power generation on South Indian rivers. When compared to thermal power, the variable cost of hydel power production is extremely low. Further, the cost for thermal power production increases every year, whereas the cost of hydel power generation reduces,” Bhatti said.

“The Congress government, in line with Telangana’s Clean & Green Energy Policy 2025, is committed towards ensuring energy security, keeping in view its fast-growing demand,” he said.

This partnership is expected to boost Telangana’s power generation capabilities while also supporting Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to utilise its hydroelectric resources optimally.