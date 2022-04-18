Telangana: Parts of the state to receive light showers

Like the past week, many areas of Telangana will receive rains in the coming week as well. Isolated rainfall/thunderstorm activity is expected to occur most of the days, without significant change in maximum temperature.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the influence of north-south wind in the lower tropospheric levels extending from Central India to the South Peninsula will cause isolated rains.

For the rest of the week, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39 degrees celsius to 43 degrees celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 25 degrees celsius to 28 degrees celsius.

In the state, the highest rainfall of 4.9 mm was recorded at Atmakur in Wanaparthy, the highest maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees celsius was recorded at Charala in Adilabad and the lowest minimum temperature of 22.4 degrees celsius was recorded at Nagaram in Vikarabad.

In Hyderabad, light to moderate rain will be seen on most of the days during the week. Temperatures are not expected to go beyond 43 degrees celsius, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 22 to 26 degrees celsius.

In the previous week, the highest rainfall of 0.8 mm was recorded at Kukatpally, the highest maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees celsius was recorded at Asmanghad and the lowest minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees celsius was recorded at Bandlaguda.