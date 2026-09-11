Telangana passes bill to co-opt trans persons in civic bodies

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Friday, September 11, passed a bill to enable the co-option of transgender persons in municipal corporations.

State Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, who moved the bill on behalf of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, said the Telangana Municipalities (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2026 would provide representation to transgender persons in municipal administration and the decision-making process.

The bill proposes the co-option of transgender persons in nine municipal corporations outside the Core Urban Region (CURE) of Hyderabad, he said.

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He said one transgender person would be nominated as a co-opted member in each corporation.

To facilitate this, the minister introduced the Bill proposing an amendment to the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019.

Sridhar Babu said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has undertaken several initiatives to bring transgender persons, who face social discrimination and marginalisation, into the mainstream and ensure their greater participation in public life.

Members of the BJP, CPI and others supported the bill, following which it was passed.