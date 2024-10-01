Telangana: Paws seen at Amrabad Tiger Reserve, safari begins from Oct 3

Hyderabad: Tiger paws were seen at the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, a part of the Nallamala forest. The park opens its jungle safari services on Thursday, October 3 and is set to provide tourists with an opportunity to experience an unforgettable adventure and enjoy the flora and fauna of the Eastern Ghats.

Amrabad Tiger Reserve

The tiger reserve is considered the second-largest tiger reserve next to the Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve, in terms of core area (2166 sq km), and the sixth-largest in terms of total area, in the country. The tiger reserve came into existence after the bifurcation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2014, it hosts around 70 species of mammals and more than 300 species of birds.

According to the latest numbers, the reserve has 34 tigers living within its limits in 2024. At one point, the tiger population had gone down to just seven tigers were seen and identified in the year 2018. The tiger reserve has made a miraculous turnaround in the numbers in recent years, with the safari-goers having an increased chance of being able to spot the beasts this time.

Also Read North-East cultural festival at Rashtrapati Nilayam till Oct 6

The safari offers tourists a chance to see other animals in the wild as well, with the likes of leopards, bears, jackals, wolves, four-horned antelopes, and many varieties of birds and reptiles. The Tiger Reserve’s forest lands host innumerable exotic trees and plants.

New seaaon beings with new promises! Immerse yourself in the lush, rejuvenated ATR after the monsoon rains. Bookings open soon – don't miss this season's fresh thrilling adventures.Stay tuned & follow us https://t.co/aMkdgjhqzl @HiHyderabad @rohithgopidi @dobriyalrm @HarithaHaram pic.twitter.com/DahhaNIWMg — Amrabad Tiger Reserve (@AmrabadTiger) September 23, 2024

Getting there

The tiger reserve is spread across the Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts of Telangana. Situated around 140 km away from Hyderabad, a safari at the tiger reserve and staying there could become one of the most memorable vacation trips for citizens in 2024. The safari packages and related details can be checked out via the reserve’s official website.