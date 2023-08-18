Telangana pays tributes to freedom fighter Papanna Goud

The state government organised birth anniversary celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 18th August 2023 12:48 pm IST
Telangana pays tributes to freedom fighter Papanna Goud

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to popular freedom fighter Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud across Telangana on Friday on his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that Papanna Goud stood as a symbol of self-respect and bravery of Telangana. His endeavour for political and social equality of all sections of the people has gone down in history, the CM said.

CM KCR remembered the historical role played by the freedom fighter. It is remarkable that Papanna Goud fought for equal political opportunities for all communities irrespective of caste and religion in a democratic spirit.

The CM said the state government is officially organising birth and death anniversaries to commemorate Papanna Goud, who acclaimed world popularity.

He stated that the government is fulfilling the aspirations of Papanna Goud by creating political opportunities for all sections in the government and grooming thousands of leaders from Dalit and BC communities.

The state government organised birth anniversary celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad. Minister for excise Srinivas Goud and other public representatives paid their tributes.

Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy also paid tributes to Papana Goud on his birth anniversary. He described Papanna Goud as a symbol of courage and self-respect of the people of the Deccan region. His life continues to inspire us towards unity and brotherhood, he said.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the state president of BJP, garlanded the statue of Papanna Goud at Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhongir district. He recalled that during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year released commemorative coins and postal covers on Goud.

At a programme held at BJP’s state office in Hyderabad, party MP K. Laxman said that Papanna Goud is an inspiration to people from weaker sections and backward classes. He recalled that the freedom fighter fought against the
feudal lords.

