Telangana: PCB orders closure of 6 plants over environmental concerns

Hyderabad: Six plants were given closure orders by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) due to environmental issues. Two pharmaceutical businesses have also been instructed to close their doors.

According to the Times of India (TOI), a fire at one of the pharma enterprises resulted in its closure, and a sugar plant distilling unit was also requested to cease due to crop damage. Yadadri Life Sciences in Ramojipet, Yadadri district, has been ordered to close by the PCB. The pharmaceutical firm specialises in the production of bulk medicines and intermediates.

The firm was operating without a legal Consent for Operation, according to the PCB. “The firm was discovered to be producing two items without a nod.” Sewage was also seen leaking from the facility. “The industry has failed to keep track of its operations and production records,” says the report.

The TSPCB also ordered Gayatri Sugars (Distilleries) in the Kamareddy district to halt manufacturing. According to PCB, the industry has failed to provide stormwater drains and has been holding wasted wash (residual liquid waste) for more than 30 days, in violation of industry standards.

The PCB also ordered the closure of Monashi Life Sciences, a Patancheru-based pharmaceutical company.

In April, the factory was completely destroyed by fire. The company was holding effluents instead of transporting them to a treatment facility. A suitable fire hydrant system was also discovered to be lacking. Stone-crushing plants and other businesses were also ordered to close.