Telangana: Peddapalli sub-registrar, subordinate caught taking bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a sub-registrar of Peddapalli and her office subordinate when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 60,000 from a person for ‘registering the sale deed’.

The sub-registrar Devagari Nirmala, 37, and Suddala Srinivas, 43, office subordinate at SRO Peddapally office had demanded a bribe from Pudari Srinivas, a resident of Konthamwada Peddapally for doing official work, the ACB officials stated.

On a complaint, the ACB sleuths of the Karimnagar unit laid a trap and caught them red-handed.