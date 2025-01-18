Telangana: People squatting on 2bhk site evicted in Bhadradri-Kothagudem

Hyderabad: Scores were evicted from the temporary sheds they had raised in an incompletely-built 2bhk housing colony at Mallaram colony of Dammapet mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Revenue and police officials who swooped into the locality informed the squatters that they had illegally occupied the government land and they needed to vacate.

The squatters doused themselves in what looked like diesel and threatened that they would set themselves on fire if they were evicted from there.

The police personnel forcefully evicted the people residing in the tents inside the 2bhk house site where only the foundation stone and pillars were previously raised and left incomplete.

According to revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, during the BRS government, 1,52,000 2BHK houses were supposed to be built, among which 63,000 houses were constructed and given to the beneficiaries.

Among the rest, 36,000 houses were built, but beneficiaries were not identified. There were around 52,000 houses among which even tenders were called for 40,000-odd houses, but works had not started, and for the rest of the 12,000-odd houses, no tenders were called.

Though there has been no final decision taken on the incomplete 2bhk houses, Ponguleti stressed the need to involve the beneficiaries in completing those houses by removing the contractor system.