Telangana phone tapping case: HC rejects police plea to lift stay on probe

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, February 21, rejected a police request to lift the stay on investigations involving former minister T Harish Rao and former DCP Radhakishan Rao.

The case was filed following a complaint by a real estate businessman alleging illegal phone tapping. This decision comes as part of broader legal proceedings that have been unfolding over allegations of unauthorized surveillance by the previous BRS administration involving prominent political leaders and business figures.

The police had approached the court seeking permission to continue their investigation, arguing that other suspects in the case were being held for questioning.

However, Radhakishan Rao also filed two petitions seeking dismissal of the case and bail. During Friday’s hearing, Justice K Lakshman questioned why an interim petition was necessary when bail had already been granted to some suspects by lower courts.

Public Prosecutor Palli Nageswara Rao argued that since bail had been granted to three other accused, further investigation should be allowed.

The defence countered with allegations of custodial torture against Harish Rao’s legal team for presenting false facts before the court.

Justice Lakshman deferred further hearings until February 27 after both sides agreed to present detailed arguments.