Phone tapping case: SIT seeks SC nod to arrest ex-SIB chief Prabhakar Rao

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case has reached New Delhi to file a petition in the Supreme Court to vacate the a stay order on the arrest of former Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case.

West zone DCP SM Vijay Kumar was to file the petition on Thursday, July 10, in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had granted stay on the arrest of Prabhakar Rao till August 5. He was in the US since the allegations of phone tapping had surfaced. After the relief from arrest, he came back to India to appear before the SIT for questioning.

However, according to the SIT, Rao hasn’t been cooperating with the investigation, though he has been questioned for around 40 hours, in five sittings since he returned to India.

They alleged that Rao was only saying that he followed orders from the above, while the other accused police officers in the case including Praneeth Rao, Tirupathanna, and others told the investigators that they followed the orders from Prabhakar Rao.

Also Read Telangana: Phone tapping review committee says former SIB chief misguided it

The SIT is of the opinion that only if Rao was taken into custody and interrogated, the facts pertaining to the case would come out.