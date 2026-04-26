Telangana phone-tapping case: SIT summons Yuga Thulasi Party chief

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana phone-tapping case has summoned K Shivakumar, Yuga Thulasi Party president and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) member, in connection with the case, issuing a formal notice under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The notice, issued on Saturday, April 25, by P Venkatagiri, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jubilee Hills Division, directed Shivakumar to appear at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad on May 28 at 11 am.

The case, registered at Panjagutta Police Station, invokes multiple sections under criminal breach of trust, causing disappearance of evidence and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act and the Information Technology Act.

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The notice said that the investigation has revealed that Shivakumar is “acquainted with the few facts and circumstances of this case.”

The latest summons comes amid the SIT’s aggressive pursuit of the politically sensitive case. The probe agency has already questioned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), former irrigation minister Harish Rao and party general secretary J Santosh Rao in connection with the alleged illegal phone-tapping of politicians, journalists, judges and businesspersons during the previous BRS government.

The phone-tapping scandal, which surfaced after the Congress came to power in Telangana in December 2023, has triggered a major political storm in the state, with the ruling Congress alleging that the then BRS government ran a systematic surveillance operation targeting its political opponents and others. The BRS has denied all allegations.