Telangana phone tapping row: Snapchat, Signal used to exchange info

Hyderabad: Four police officials in Hyderabad have been apprehended in connection with a phone tapping case, with allegations surfacing that they utilised social media platforms such as ‘Signal’ and ‘Snapchat’ to exchange information.

According to reports, the Punjagutta police, in their remand report, disclosed that former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, P Radha Krishna Rao, purportedly led Task Force teams in seizing money allegedly linked to leaders of various political parties before the elections on at least eight occasions.

It’s expected that inspectors who served with the Task Force during the 2022 and 2023 period will be interrogated regarding this matter.

In a separate development, the name of an inspector, who previously served in the Task Force and later as Station House Officer (SHO) in a police station in the south zone, emerged during the investigation.

It’s been reported that this inspector was involved in transporting cash from the city to other locations during elections.

Despite transitioning to the role of SHO in law and order police, the inspector allegedly maintained contact with Task Force DCP Radha Krishna Rao.

With the assistance of two sub-inspectors, the inspector facilitated the transportation of cash, as revealed in ongoing investigations.