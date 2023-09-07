Telangana: PJTSAU advises farmers to utilise rains for sowing dry crops

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains in the state, Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has issued an advisory for farmers to utilise these rains to sow irrigated dry (ID) crops.

The director of research at PJTSAU, Dr P Raghu Rami Reddy said that crops like maize, red gram, sunflower, castor and other crops grown under rice fallows can be protected from root-rot diseases.

Their production will spike during heavy and unseasonal rains, by sowing them using the ridge and furrow method.

As per the advisory issued, six to eight irrigations should be given to maize as the crop is sensitive to waterlogging for up to 30 days after sowing.

The varsity further advised farmers to choose the wilt-resistant medium-duration varieties of red gram and apply one bag of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) per acre in the last ploughing.

“Based on soil type and day temperature, sunflower fields should be irrigated at eight to 10 days intervals in light soils and 15 to 20 days intervals in heavy soils,” the advisory said.