Telangana: Plan to seek NRIs participation to improve school infrastructure

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has decided to seek the participation of non resident Indian {NRI) for the improvement of school infrastructure across the state under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. Guidelines have been issued in this regard to run an awareness campaign among the NRIs.

The Mana Ooru-Mana Badi campaign shall be launched by the State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and the Minister of Education Sabitha Indra Reddy by addressing the NRIs through a video conference on February 12. The NRI’s participation shall be sought to improve the educational infrastructure across the state and they would be appealed to participate in the program.

In order to implement the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme the state government had allocated Rs. 7000 crore to improve the school infrastructure in rural and urban areas.

The Mana Vooru Mana Badi would cover 26,065 schools run by the state government and local bodies and would benefit 19.84 lakh children. Under the programme, all the schools would be provided with new classrooms in place of old ones, compound walls, furniture, green chalkboards, drinking water, toilets with running water facility, kitchen sheds, dining halls, and digital education facilities. The programme, Mana Vooru Mana Badi would cover all the schools in three phases, in three years.

There is an increasing demand for English medium education in the rural areas too. Parents are also willing to send their children to government schools if English medium instruction is provided.

The TRS NRI Cell coordinator Mahesh Bigala said 12 projects have been identified under Mana Vooru Mana Badi program. “If any NRI donates Rs.10 lakhs then the school in the village or city shall be named after him,” Bigala said.