Telangana Planning Board VC B Vinod Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

Hyderabad: Telangana Planning Board Vice Chairman and Former Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar on Saturday has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that the symptoms were mild and has quarantined himself at home.

“I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care and wear a mask,” Vinod said in a tweet.

I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taken all the necessary precautions.

I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care and wear a mask.@trspartyonline — B Vinod Kumar (@vinodboianpalli) January 22, 2022

The state logged 4,416 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of about five per cent over the previous day.

For a fourth consecutive day, health authorities tested over one lakh samples. According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 1,20,243 samples were tested during the 24-hour period.

The state’s positivity rate remained low at 3.67 per cent. The 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. Friday saw two deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 4,069.

The state capital and surrounding districts continued to account for the majority of the cases. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 1,670 new infections. The daily count also spiked to 417 in Medchal Malkajgiri but dropped to 301 in Rangareddy from 336 on Thursday.

Hanamkonda reported 178 and Khammam 117 new cases. The tally remained in double digits in the remaining 28 districts.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 29,127. Officials said 1,920 people recovered in the 24-hour period. The recovery rate has now dropped to 95.43 per cent.