Telangana plans to extend ‘Aarogyasri’ beyond white ration card

15th March 2024
Hyderabad: The Telangana government is gearing up to implement the Aarogyasri Scheme as a universal health program, extending its benefits to all residents regardless of their ration card or financial status.

Under the new initiative named “Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme,” the government intends to issue new health cards to beneficiaries, treating every family as a unit, similar to private insurance companies.

These cards will be equipped with a unique identification number and linked to a digital health profile for every citizen in the state.

The Health Department estimates that over 90% of the population, including more than 90 lakh white ration cardholders and government employees, will be covered under the scheme. Plans are underway to review the implementation for the remaining population to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Currently, the Aarogyasri scheme covers treatment for 1,670 diseases, with plans to expand coverage to include 100 additional ailments. Furthermore, the treatment limit under the scheme is set to double from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, and there’s a review underway to revise package prices accordingly.

The implementation process is expected to commence within the next two to three months, marking a significant step towards universal healthcare access in Telangana.

