Telangana: Play clay Ganesh idol quiz online, win up to Rs 10L

Telangana: Online clay Ganesh Idol quiz; prizes up to Rs 10L
Clay Ganesh idol

Hyderabad: Telangana State Pollution Control Board will be conducting an online quiz for students on clay Ganesh idols.

Cash awards worth up to Rs 10 lakh will be given to the winners, with each district being allotted three prizes worth Rs 10,000, Rs 5000 and Rs 3000 respectively.

Participants have to take a pledge to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav. Upon completion of the quiz, an e-certificate will mailed to them.

Member secretary of the board, Krishna Aditya said, “The prizes will be distributed at a special event in which prominent personalities will take part. The quiz can be accessed through the TSPCB website.”

Students can participate in the quiz from September 1 to 30.

Furthermore, Ganesh Utsav committees can also register themselves by conducting an eco-friendly Ganesha festival, duly keeping clay Ganesha idols, prohibiting single-use plastics in puja and avoiding noise pollution.

They stand a chance of winning up to Rs 10,000 per district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 1st September 2023 6:08 pm IST
