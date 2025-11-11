Telangana Poet Ande Sri laid to rest with full state honours

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy carried the bier of eminent state poet Ande Sri during his final rites on Tuesday, November 11.

Ande Sri, renowned for penning the Telangana state anthem “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” and several other poems and songs that became synonymous with the statehood struggle, was laid to rest with full state honours at Ghatkesar.

He passed away at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday following a heart attack.

Speaking at the funeral, CM Revanth said the state government had earlier written to the Union government seeking a Padma Shri award for Ande Sri but had not received a positive response.

“The government will once again write to the Centre, appealing for the Padma Shri to be conferred posthumously on Ande Sri, who gave Telangana its anthem,” he said.

The chief minister also urged Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar to support the state’s appeal for the national honour.

Remembering his close association with the poet, Revanth Reddy said Ande Sri’s demise was an irreparable loss both personally and for Telangana society.

“When I was TPCC president, I met him and requested him to contribute towards resolving the issues faced by the people of Telangana. Every song written by Gaddar and Ande Sri was an inspiration to the masses,” he added.

He added that the state cabinet had decided to include “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” in the school curriculum.

The government will also establish a Memorial Park in memory of Ande Sri and provide a government job to one of his family members, the Chief Minister announced.

Speaking on the poet’s celebrated collection “Nippula Vaagu” as a guiding light comparable to sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita, the Bible, and the Quran for those fighting for Telangana’s causes, the CM said that 20,000 copies of the book would be published and distributed to libraries across the state.e poet on Monday.