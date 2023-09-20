Telangana Police Academy starts training for batch 14 of SIs

Hyderabad: Training for the 14th batch of newly recruited Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub-Inspectors of Police (Civil) commenced at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) on Tuesday.

The TSPA hosted an inaugural event to welcome the newly recruited SIs where the state DGP Telangana Anjani Kumar presided over as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Anjani Kumar said that the decision to embark on this noble path of serving and protecting our society deserves admiration and respect from all.

He further emphasized the importance of rigorous 12 months of training in moulding the future law enforcement officers of the state.

The event witnessed the presence of director TSPA, Sandeep Shandilya, Joint Director TSPA Dr B. Naveen Kumar, and Deputy Director, C Anasuya among others.

“The 399 sub-inspectors (civil) will embark on a comprehensive training journey, equipping them with the requisite skills, knowledge, and values indispensable for their demanding roles within the police force,” said Sandeep Shandilya.