Telangana police arrest BJP leaders trying to enter Violence hit-Jainoor Mandal

Hyderabad: The district police foiled attempts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to visit the violence hit Jainoor mandal in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana and took them into custody on Sunday.

A group of BJP leaders including Adilabad MP G Nagesh and MLA Payal Shankar were on their way to visit the tribal woman who survived an alleged rape and murder attempt last month.

The police who had prior information about the visit set up a check post and prevented them from going to Jainoor. The leaders picked up an argument with police for preventing them from meeting the victim at a police check post set up in Utnoor-Jainoor road. As the mob got aggressive the police resorted to lathi-charging to stop the leaders, resulting in mild tension.

They were shifted to a police station in Utnoor, from where they were released in the evening.

On September 4, Communal tension erupted in Jainoor mandal of Asifabad district on Wednesday, after a 2000-strong mob started attacking properties belonging to the Muslim community. A case of an auto rickshaw driver sexually assaulting a tribal woman in the district triggered the violence.