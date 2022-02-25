Telangana: Police arrest four people for allegedly gang rape

Hyderabad: Four accused, including a policemen have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a 23-year-old lady in Alair village in Nellikuduru mandal on Thursday.

Yata Sagar (29), an autorickshaw driver, SK Naseem (29), a merchant and husband of a former MPTC, SK Saddam Hussain (29), a police officer, and Koilakonda Jagadeesh (30), a flower trader, have been named as the suspects.

All of the defendants live in the same village. The woman was raped by three people on the night of February 17 and died on February 22 at the Government Hospital in Mahabubabad while getting treatment for pesticide poisoning on February 18 at her home. Woman was allegedly attacked by the accused while visiting a friends house in the same hamlet.

According to Telangana Today, victim had completed her intermediate a few years earlier and was studying for the police constable test in Mahabubabad. She was commuting between her hamlet and the metropolis. The woman and her younger brother were living with her father, a truck driver, after their mother died some years ago.

SP Sharath Chandra Pawar said, “Based on a complaint lodged by her younger brother, an FIR was registered under section 376(D), 306, 354(D) R/W 34 the IPC at the Nellikudur police station. We have taken three persons into custody immediately. Meanwhile, we have come to know that one of the accused, SK Saddam Hussain, was not at the village during the incident,” on Thursday.