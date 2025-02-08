Telangana police constable held for sexually abusing Dalit woman

Hyderabad: A constable from Telangana’s Medchal police station has been arrested for sexually abusing a Dalit woman under the false promise of marriage.

According to reports, the victim stated that the incident occurred last year, and she was later threatened by the constable, his wife, and his friend to prevent her from filing a complaint.

The victim said she first met the constable in March 2024 when she visited Telangana’s Medchal police station to discuss her issues with the circle inspector. Later, under the pretext of helping her contact a lawyer, the constable befriended her. He allegedly lured her to a room, falsely claimed to be unmarried, and then abused her on multiple occasions.

Months later, the victim discovered that the constable was already married. When she confronted him, his wife allegedly intervened and threatened her with dire consequences.

The accused’s wife and a friend have also been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.