Telangana police destroy drugs worth Rs 11.77 crore

The total estimated value of the destroyed drugs was Rs 11.77 crore.

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Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police destroyed seized narcotic substances worth more than Rs 11.77 crore on Friday, July 3.

The action was taken as part of the Nationwide Special Drive Programme that is being conducted from June 26 to July 10.

The drug disposal programme was carried out under the guidance of the Director of the EAGLE Force. The Drug Disposal Committee, led by Chairman and SP East R. Giridhar, IPS, along with Additional SP P. Krishna Murthy and DSP N. Buchaiah, supervised the operation.

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The contraband disposed of included 2,118.850 kg ganja valued at around Rs 10.59 crore, 135 grams cocaine valued at Rs 67.50 lakh, 488 grams ecstasy pills valued at Rs 48.80 lakh, and 160 grams OG Kush weed valued at Rs 1.60 lakh.

The total estimated value of the destroyed drugs was Rs 11.77 crore.

The disposal was carried out at ROMA Industries in Thukkapur village of Bhuvanagiri mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

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DSP B. Ramesh of RNPS, DSP P. Bixapathy Rao of CNPS, Inspectors Ramaprasad and Ramu Nayak, EAGLE Force personnel, and staff of the incineration plant participated in the programme.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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