Telangana Police disposes over 1 lakh cases at Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police disposed of over 1 lakh cases at the National Lok Adalat held across the state on Sunday, December 21, including over 3,700 cybercrime cases.

According to a statement, a total of 1,05,182 cases were disposed of, consisting of 54,497 e-petty cases, 31,599 cases under the Motor Vehicle Act, and 14,108 FIR cases that were closed.

The Lok Adalat saw 3,763 cybercrime cases settled and Rs 19.50 crore refunded to the public.

Rachakonda Police disposed of the highest number of cases – 23,671, followed by Hyderabad at 14,771, Nalgonda at 7,886, Cyberabad at 6,936 and Gadwal at 6,024 cases.

This year, Telangana held four National Lok Adalats and one special Lok Adalat, settling 7,22,487 cases.

