Telangana police has made arrangements for Ganesh Chaturthi: DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy said the police are making all arrangements for the 11-day Ganesh festival that began on Wednesday.

Mahender Reddy speaking to media persons said the state police are making all arrangements for the smooth functioning of festivities in Telangana.

He said meetings with all officials of concerned departments were held to make arrangements.

Time to time coordination is done to give feel-good experience to the public especially those visiting the Ganesh pandals to offer pooja.

The DGP along with officials visited the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.

The police in the erstwhile united districts of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Adilabad are taking extra security measures.

For the Ganesh festival in Rachakonda, Hyderabad, and Cyberabad about 25,000 police are deployed.

Police are on extra alert and tight security is in place basically due to Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh controversy.

Police said 25,000 big and small idols were installed in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda.

Meetings were held by the police with the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee and other government officials of various departments.

Special teams of cybercrime will monitor social media content.

Round-the-clock patrolling is being carried out. Surveillance will be done through closed-circuit cameras.

Pandal management was asked to install closed circuit cameras and deploy volunteers for crowd control.

Senior officers are assigned sensitive locations and monitoring will be done.