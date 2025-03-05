Telangana police help intermediate student reach correct exam center

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of kindness and quick thinking, the Telangana police in Jangaon district helped a distraught and confused student to reach her intermediate exam center on time.

Sunita, a first-year intermediate student, had reached the wrong examination centre. Scared and panicked to miss her exams, she did not know what to do.

Telangana police inspector Damodar Reddy observed a terrified Sunita and asked her the problem. Upon knowing she reached the wrong intermediate examination center, the police officer checked her examination admission card and found that the correct one was at the Telangana Social Welfare School Center.

With quick thinking and not wasting anymore time, the police officer offered Sunita to drop her at the correct examination center. Sunita was finally able to write her exams on time.

The intermediate public examination for the academic year 2025 is being held between March 5 and March 25. It began on Wednesday at 1,532 exam centres across Telangana, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) announced.

The intermediate examination will take place from 9 am to 12 pm. Students are advised to reach their examination center on time, TGBIE said.

About 10 lakh students are attending the examinations, which will continue till March 25.

The examination began with the second language Paper I (first year). Second language Paper II (second year) will be held on Thursday.

According to BIE secretary Krishna Aditya, a total of 9,96,971 students registered for first and second-year exams, both general and vocational streams. As many as 1,42,245 students are from government colleges.

The Board also constituted 124 sitting squads and 72 flying squads to monitor the exams. It also deployed 30,000 invigilators, one chief superintendent and one departmental officer for each exam centre.





