Telangana: Police intensify vigil against Maoists in Adilabad

The authories are seeking support of the gram panchayat leaders to urge villagers not to support the CPI-M.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th August 2022 1:15 pm IST
Telangana: Police intesify vigil against Maoists in Adilabad
Hyderabad: Telangana police have initiated combing operations following the entry of suspected Communist Party of India-Maoists(CPI-M) members into the forest in the Adilabad district.

The police suspect that 10 members of the banned outfit entered Telangana from neighbouring Maharashtra. The authorities are seeking support of the gram panchayat leaders to urge villagers not to support the CPI-M.

Police have been coordinating with the Grey-hounds, anti-Maoists Commando unit to conduct search operations for the suspected Maoists, reported the Times of India.

In 2020, there were incidents of fire exchange between the Maoists and the police in Adilabad. In 2021, a sarpanch was reportedly murdered by members of the banned organisation.

