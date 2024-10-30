Telangana police issues lookout circular against NRI who threatened to kill MLA

On September 28, MLA Satyam received a Whatsapp call from an unknown number where the caller demanded Rs 20 lakh and threatened to politically defame him.

Published: 30th October 2024
Telangana Police department
Representational Image: Telangana State Police Department

Hyderabad: A lookout circular has been issued against an NRI who allegedly threatened and demanded Rs 20 lakh from Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam.

According to the Karimnagar police who issued the circular, the accused, Yasa Akhilesh Reddy, who resides in London, threatened the MLA via WhatsApp.

Furthermore, the accused threatened to kill the MLA.

The MLA promptly lodged a complaint with the Kothapalli police, who began investigating by registering a case under Sections 308, 351(3), and (4) of BNS.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that Akhilesh Reddy had made the call. A native of Bhavaninagar, Boduppal of Rangareddy, a lookout circular has been issued through the Bureau of Immigration, Karimnagar rural assistant commissioner of police (ACP) said.

Further investigations are on.

