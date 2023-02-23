Telangana police launch new practices to make DCRB more efficient

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have announced the launch of undertaking new practices to improve the functioning of the District Crime Records Bureaus (DCRB) in the state.

Telangana DGP (Director-General of Police) Anjani Kumar said that a special program will be organized by the police for higher officers.

“Telangana police aim at making police officers working in this police vertical more modern and professional in their works,” said a press note.

“Each DCRB incharge will be imparted specialised training during program. It will be conducted with the help of SCRB state crime record bureau,” added the DGP.

The top 10 DCRB inspectors will also be awarded for their performances after the completion of the program.

The DCRB in each district and Commissionerate is a professional body which collects, collates and analysis crime-related data.

The task of DCRB involves fine-tuning reports on daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annually will be now done based on the modern use of technology .