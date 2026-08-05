Telangana Police launches AI-enabled emergency response system

Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Wednesday, August 5, launched an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled dial 112 emergency response support system (TG-ERSS) to provide faster, smarter and more coordinated emergency assistance to citizens.

The upgraded system was inaugurated by the Director General of Police, CV Anand, at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) in Hyderabad, in the presence of senior police officers, government officials and representatives of partner agencies.

The upgraded platform integrates police, fire, and ambulance services, as well as women’s safety, child protection, disaster response, and other emergency services through a single national emergency number, 112.

The system is powered by advanced technologies like intelligent filtering of duplicate and non-emergency calls, AI-based prioritisation of incidents according to their severity and smart call routing to the appropriate emergency service.

It also offers AI-assisted dispatch of field resources, voice-to-text transcription of emergency conversations, advanced caller-location identification through location-based services, and integration with drones and other emerging emergency-response technologies.

Improvements in call-handling efficiency

The DGP stated that the upgraded system has already resulted in substantial improvements in call-handling efficiency. The average time taken by call takers has been reduced from 100 seconds to 69 seconds, while dispatcher time has declined from 90 seconds to 64 seconds.

The overall call centre processing time has been reduced from 190 seconds to 133 seconds, representing an improvement of nearly 30 per cent.

Telangana’s response time better than national average

Presently, Telangana records an average emergency response time of approximately six minutes in urban areas and 15 minutes in rural areas.

The state average stands at 10 minutes and 30 seconds compared to the national average of 18 minutes.

The TG-ERSS Dial 112 Centre will operate on a 24×7 basis with 164 trained personnel and 900 Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) based communication channels.

A total of 1,860 patrol vehicles, comprising 788 four-wheelers and 1,072 two-wheelers, have been digitally integrated with the platform across all 31 police units in Telangana.

AI-enabled drones to help in emergency response

As part of the next phase of modernisation, AI-enabled drones will be introduced on a pilot basis in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Future City Commissionerates.

The drones will function as aerial first responders and provide real-time visual intelligence during fires, road accidents, disasters, law and order situations, crowd-related incidents, search and rescue operations and other emergencies.