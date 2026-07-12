Telangana police offer Rs 2L bounty on absconding murder accused

Hyderabad: The Telangana police has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for providing information regarding the murder accused who killed six people including a minor girl and his family members in Rangareddy while being out on bail.

The accused a 28-year-old, Raj Kumar, is alleged to have killed his wife Parvathi Saritha, 30, their two sons Parikshit, 3, and Daivikshit, 2, Chityala Rukkamma, 65, Chityala Lakshmi, 45, and a 17-year-old girl. Police said all the victims sustained multiple stab injuries.

Background of the case

According to investigators, the murders are suspected to have been driven by a long-standing grudge after a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was previously registered against the suspect. Police are probing whether the earlier case was the immediate trigger for the killings.

After the incident, Raj Kumar allegedly contacted his parents over the phone and confessed to having murdered the six victims. The information was subsequently passed on to the police, who rushed to the village and secured the crime scene.

Teams from the Future City Commissionerate launched an investigation, while forensic experts collected evidence from the house. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination.

After the incident, Raj Kumar allegedly contacted his parents over the phone and confessed to having murdered the six victims. The information was subsequently passed on to the police, who rushed to the village and secured the crime scene.

Teams from the Future City Commissionerate launched an investigation, while forensic experts collected evidence from the house. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination.