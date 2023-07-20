Telangana police on alert amid rising levels of Godavari: DGP

"All district superintendents of police are ready to face any situation in the wake of heavy rains," the senior officer said.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 20th July 2023 10:41 pm IST
Telangana police teams up with Disaster Relief Forces in the wake of heavy rains in the state

Hyderabad: As heavy rains lash the state, state police is on high alert as Godavari River rises rapidly at Bhadrachalam inches towards warning level.

BookMyMBBS

According to Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, police teams at Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, and Bhupalpalli areas are on high alert.

“All district superintendents of police are ready to face any situation in the wake of heavy rains,” the senior officer said.

MS Education Academy

Distressed citizens can dial 100 for emergency help. “Telangana police is present 24 hours at your service,” said the DGP.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone1 Chandrasekher Reddy is on his way to Kothagudem to coordinate the rescue and relief operations in affected areas.

Tags
Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 20th July 2023 10:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button