Telangana police on alert amid rising levels of Godavari: DGP

Hyderabad: As heavy rains lash the state, state police is on high alert as Godavari River rises rapidly at Bhadrachalam inches towards warning level.

According to Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, police teams at Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, and Bhupalpalli areas are on high alert.

“All district superintendents of police are ready to face any situation in the wake of heavy rains,” the senior officer said.

Distressed citizens can dial 100 for emergency help. “Telangana police is present 24 hours at your service,” said the DGP.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone1 Chandrasekher Reddy is on his way to Kothagudem to coordinate the rescue and relief operations in affected areas.