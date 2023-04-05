Telangana police on alert for Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday

Telangana police have been put on alert in view of Hanuman Jayanthi processions in the state on Thursday.

The higher officials held meetings with the Commissioner and SPs in the State and asked them to be vigilant following large-scale violence in several states in the country during Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatras.

The higher officials asked the senior officials of DIG and above ranks to monitor the processions closely and if needed camp in the communally sensitive districts. The police are on their toes as the Hanuman Jayanthi processions will have mass gatherings and given the month of Ramzan there would be large gatherings in mosques.

In Hyderabad, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad – Bajrang Dal will take out a procession at 11.30 a.m from Gowliguda Ram Mandir it will pass through Putlibowli crossroads – Andhra Bank crossroads, Koti– Sultan Bazar crossroads – Ramkoti crossroads – Kachiguda crossroads – Narayanguda YMCA – Chikkadpally crossroads – RTC crossroads – Ashok Nagar – Gandhi Nagar –– Praga Tools – Kavadiguda – Bansilalpet Road – Bible house – City Light Hotel – Bata Show Room – Ujjaini Mahankali Temple – Old Ramgopalpet PS – Paradise crossroads – CTO Junction – Lee Royal Palace –Imperial Garden – Mastan Cafe and culminate at Hanuman temple Tadbund at 8 pm. About 5,000 people will participate in the procession.

Small processions have also been planned in different areas of the city.

The police in communally sensitive united districts of erstwhile Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts have been asked to be on alert. Additional forces including Rapid Action Force are to be deployed in sensitive pockets including Bhainsa, Adilabad, Bodhan, Karimnagar etc.

The officials have been asked to form special teams to monitor the social media content and initiate immediate action against trouble mongers.

A senior official said that the measures are preventive following incidents of violence in the country last week in different states during Sri Rama Navami. “No specific inputs of violence by any groups are there. Due to political developments and violence in other States during Sri Rama Navami, security measures are being initiated,” said the official.