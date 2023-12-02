Telangana police on high alert ahead of counting day

Hyderabad: A high alert is sounded in Telangana ahead of counting votes for the Telangana State Assembly Elections held on Thursday in 119 constituencies. The counting will be held at close to 100 centres in the State on Sunday, December 3.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar held a video conference with all officers of Telangana police. He directed the police officials in the state to be on high alert and take all steps to prevent any clashes between political parties and candidates after the results are declared.

He especially emphasised constituencies where there is a tight contest between candidates and previous violence was reported during the campaign or on polling day.

He asked the police to be watchful over the developments at the counting centres and make security alterations depending upon the situation.

Anjani Kumar asked the police officials not to allow gatherings around the counting centres and enforce section 144 strictly.

“Take adequate security measures in areas where there are chances of clashes between political groups after the declaration of results. Remove debris and other material that can used as missiles to attack opponents,” he said.

The DGP asked the police officials to carefully accord permission for victory processions.