Telangana police recover over 50K mobiles in 18 months, rank second nationwide

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, the Telangana state police has successfully recovered 50,788 mobile devices over a span of 18 months making it to the second top position in the country.

The state police recovered the phones between April 20, 2023, to November 3, 2024, ranking 2nd nationwide in mobile recovery using the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to combat mobile theft and counterfeit devices.

It was launched nationally on May 17, 2023, after an initial pilot in Telangana beginning on April 19 2023, under the guidance of Shikha Goel, DG CID, who serves as both the State Nodal Officer and Super User for the CEIR portal. The system is now operational across all 780 police stations in Telangana.

Telangana police, in coordination with DoT, has integrated the CEIR portal with the TG Police Citizen Portal.

“Effective monitoring by the higher officials has resulted in touching the 50,000 device recoveries mark on October 29, 2024, and 50,788 device recoveries within 557 days, achieving this milestone 172 days faster than Karnataka, which took 729 days to reach the same mark,” Shikha Goel stated.

Telangana currently recovers an average of 91 mobile devices per day, up from 87 per day in July 2024.

During the Monthly Crime Review meeting of Telangana DGP, Dr Jitender handed over appreciation certificates to 11 best-performing units and 10 best-performing police stations, based on the total number of recoveries and percentage of recoveries made by them.

Unit-level nodal officers and police station SHOs received the appreciation letters and were appreciated for their work.

Citizens can report lost or stolen devices through the TG Police Citizen Portal at www.tspolice.gov.in or directly at www.ceir.gov.in.