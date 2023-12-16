Telangana police recovers 33.71% lost phones, highest in India

Hyderabad: Telangana state police tops the recovery of lost or stolen mobile phones, with a 33.71% success rate. Thanks to the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) Portal, over 15,000 phones have been found since its inception in April 2023.

Telangana’s success rate is 33.71%. It’s the highest in India, ahead of Karnataka (32.09%) and Andhra Pradesh (30.01%). Telangana police recovered 15,024 phones in 239 days, and over a thousand phones were recovered in the last week alone.

The training for using CEIR began on April 18, 2023, and 60 master trainers taught to personnel at 780 stations across Telangana, under the supervision of Mahesh Bhagwat, who oversees the CEIR portal in the state, police said in a press release on Saturday.

From April 20 to December 15, 2023, 106,132 phones were blocked, 43,935 traceability reports were received, and 15,024 phones were returned to owners, police said.

CIER portal

CEIR Portal was developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to curb the menace of mobile theft and counterfeit mobile devices.

The portal was officially launched nationwide on May 17, 2023, and was started on a pilot basis in Telangana on April 19, 2023.

Currently, the portal is operated in all 780 PSs of Police Units of Telangana where the state ADG and CID monitor the progress of work under CEIR.