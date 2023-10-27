Over 10K missing mobile phones recovered by Telangana police

Hyderabad: As many as 10,018 missing mobile phones were recovered by the Telangana police using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal in 189 days.

Of the total, 1000 were recovered in the last 14 days and were handed over to their owners. This accounts for a 39 percent recovery rate.

With this percentile, Telangana achieved first place across the country in the recovery of missing mobile phones, followed by Karnataka (36%) and Andhra Pradesh (30%) in second and third position respectively.

CIER Portal

CEIR Portal was developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to curb the menace of mobile theft and counterfeit mobile devices.

The portal was officially launched nationwide on May 17, 2023, and was started on a pilot basis in Telangana on April 19, 2023.

Currently, the portal is operated in all 780 PSs of Police Units of Telangana where the state ADG and CID monitor the progress of work under CEIR.

Data from CEIR between April 20 and October 26

No. of mobile s blocked No. of traceability reports received No. of devices unblocked and handed over 86395 25598 10018

Within Telangana, a considerable contribution is made by Cyberabad Commissionerate with 1428 mobile devices, Hyderabad Commissionerate with 1206 and Rachakonda Commissionerate with 912 mobile devices followed by Warangal and Kamareddy.

To enhance user-friendliness and serve the citizens of Telangana more efficiently the cops have encouraged citizens to utilize this service on the TS Police Citizen Portal instead of visiting Mee Seva or police stations for reporting lost/missing mobile devices.