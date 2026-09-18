‘Telangana Police reforms cut costs by Rs 90 crore,’ says DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand said on Friday, September 18, that the reorganisation of personnel and rationalisation of resources within the department have resulted in significant savings for the government.

He explained that 376 police personnel, previously assigned to retired officials, have been brought back on active duty, and a fleet comprising 20 bulletproof vehicles, seven Fortuners, 18 Innova Crystas and 58 other four‑wheelers has been made available. He said these measures have saved the government approximately Rs 90 crore.

Reviewing an HR audit meeting, Anand said about Rs 28.16 crore was saved by withdrawing the 60 per cent additional allowance previously paid to 573 personnel in the Greyhounds and OCTOPUS units.

Continuing the revival of the tradition of holding monthly Staff Officers’ meetings, Telangana DGP Shri C.V. Anand, IPS, chaired the meeting with the senior-most officers of the department to discuss important policy measures initiated over the past few months, along with various… pic.twitter.com/z1zvehngjR — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) September 18, 2026

He further announced that personnel made available following the reorganisation of units such as Greyhounds and SIB would be deployed to other departments based on operational needs.

Regional conference for DGPs next month

Officials were asked to make extensive arrangements as Telangana is set to host the regional conference of DGPs from southern states in October.

The conference will focus on cybercrime, drug trafficking, Left‑wing extremism, organised crime, coastal security and emerging crime trends.

He said the ‘Fit Cop’ programme would be implemented statewide, focusing on the health and well‑being of police personnel.

This initiative will include basic health check-ups as well as awareness sessions on thyroid issues, diabetes, nutrition and dietary habits. Health issues will be identified at an early stage, and necessary medical assistance will be provided.

Anand recalled successfully implementing the programme while he was Hyderabad Police Commissioner, noting that healthy personnel can discharge their duties more efficiently.

‘Need to expedite promotions’

The DGP said that while there are 48 posts at the IG level and above in the state, only 24 are currently available.

He noted that there are 11 posts at the DIG level, with the possibility of another 10 becoming available.

Anand stressed the need to expedite promotions for officers from the 1992, 1995 and 1996 batches to the rank of Additional SP.

Measures would be taken to advance this matter at the appropriate level. During the staff officers’ meeting, a review was also conducted regarding the shortage of Home Guards, the ongoing police recruitment process, the formation of a new IPS officers’ association, ‘Core Area’ community connect programmes, administration, budget and welfare issues.

Anand called for various programmes to be organised over a week to mark Police Commemoration Day, observed on October 21. Awareness programmes will be conducted on blood donation camps, open houses, cybercrimes, drug abuse and child safety.

He said the objective was to inform the public about the sacrifices made by the police and to strengthen the bond between the department and society.