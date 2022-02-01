Telangana: Police rescue 461 children under Operation Smile

Hyderabad: The ‘Operation Smile- VIII’ campaign was carried out across the state of Telangana for one month, from January 1 to 31, 2022. The operation was conducted by Telangana State police in collaboration with other department and NGO’s.

Every year during the month of January to July operation smile is conducted to trace out missing children, children trapped in child labour, begging and trafficked children to rescue them.

Since the program beginning, the teams have rescued vulnerable minors from train stations, bus stops, religious sites, traffic intersections, mechanic shops, stores, tea booths, and footpaths, among other locations.

According to a press release, a total of 2785 children were rescued, in which 2296 were boys and 489 were girls.The officials has relocate 2432 children to their parents or guardians and 353 were sent to rescue homes.

A total 812 children were rescued who belong to outside the state or country; 165 street children, 1413 were rescue from child labour, 236 from brick workers, 97 begging children and 874 were from various work.

#TelanganaStatePolice in collaboration with other Departments and NGOs, rescued 2785 children from #ChildLabour during #OperationSmileVIII programme conducted from 1st Jan- 31st Jan 2022.

My appreciations to the entire team of #OperationSmileVIII who worked for this noble cause. pic.twitter.com/EbZs0FD7Y3 — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) February 1, 2022

In January 2022, Cyberabad police team rescued 461 children and filed 54 case from industries, and other establishments.