Telangana: Police shocked as ‘dead’ quarry worker comes alive

Hyderabad: In a bizarre turn of events, locals of Reddypuram Kovelakunta, Hanumakonda, were left in shock when a man was found lying motionless in the water for over five hours on Monday, June 10, came alive.

Upon noticing the man, locals promptly alerted the KU police. Police arrived at the scene. To their astonishment, however, the man, presumed dead, suddenly showed signs of life when he was pulled out of the water.

The individual was identified as a laborer from Kavali in Nellore district. Upon regaining his consciousness, he said, “I have been working from 7 am to 7 pm in a granite quarry. They are exploiting my labour, but they are paying me. How can someone stand such a high temperature for so long?” Exhausted from his schedule, he sought respite in the cool water.

తాగి నీటిలో పడుకున్న వ్యక్తి.. చనిపోయాడనుకొని పోలీసులకు ఫోన్ చేసిన స్థానికులు.. తీరా వచ్చి చూస్తే షాక్



హనుమకొండ – రెడ్డిపురం కోవెలకుంటలో ఓ వ్యక్తి ఈరోజు ఉదయం ఏడు గంటల నుంచి 12 గంటల వరకు నీటిలోనే ఉన్నాడు.. అది గమనించిన స్థానికులు కేయూ పోలీసులకు మరియు 108 సిబ్బందికి సమాచారం… pic.twitter.com/zzR7SGbFwP — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) June 10, 2024

While the man’s condition was stable and he suffered no serious harm. Upon waking up, he asked the police officials, “If you don’t mind, can give me Rs 50? I’ll go to Kavali.”