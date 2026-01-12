Telangana police to conduct polygraph test in CPI(M) leader murder case

Samineni Rama Rao was murdered on October 31 last year in Khammam district by unidentified assailants who slit his throat.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th January 2026 10:02 pm IST
CPI(M) leader Samineni Rama Rao
Hyderabad: Police in Khammam town in Telangana would soon conduct a polygraph test on six persons in connection with the murder of a local CPI(M) leader in October last year.

In the absence of a breakthrough in the investigation in the case, police sought to hold the polygraph test for 24 people and filed a plea in a local court last week as part of the procedures, sources said on Monday.

However, only six of the 24 have given consent for the polygraph test, and the court has given its nod. The test will be conducted for them, they said.

The 24 people include suspects and other residents of nearby villages.

The lie detector test can be conducted only if a person gives their consent.

Samineni Rama Rao, a CPI(M) leader in Khammam district, was murdered on October 31 last year in his native village by unidentified assailants who slit his throat.

