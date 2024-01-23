Telangana Police plan various event during Road Safety Month

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta has directed all district SPs and commissioners to conduct ‘Road Safety Month’ with utmost alertness. The Union transport ministry directed all the states to observe the Road Safety Month from January 15 to February 14.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP opined that road accidents are a major cause of death among the youth. He said that road accidents can be controlled through engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency measures.

He said that road accidents are increasing due to the increasing number of vehicles, lack of caution among passengers, and other factors such as not wearing helmets, seat belts, over speeding, dangerous driving, and speaking on mobile phones while driving. Ravi Gupta said as per available records 7,500 persons died in road accidents in 2022 Telangana whereas 1,68,000 persons died in all over India.

The DGP directed that road safety clubs should be set up in areas where highways are located. He also directed that district road safety bureaus and commissionerate road safety bureaus should be set up in police offices. He said that the possibility of purchasing speed guns and breathalyzers through the challan fine funds should be explored if necessary. DGP said Good Samaritan felicitations may be done to save lives in road accidents.

The DGP clarified to police officers that such measures should not be limited to this month, but should be followed in the long term as well.