Telangana: Police to keep sharp vigil at Milad-Un-Nabi rallies

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Hyderabad police for the Milad-Un-Nabi processions in the city on Sunday. Several groups take out processions on the day, which is observed to celebrate the birth day of Prophet Muhammad.

Senior Hyderabad police officials held meetings with organisers of Milad-Un-Nabi processions and asked them to adhere to rules. The Sunni United Forum of India will take out a procession from Dargah Quadri Chaman. It will join the main procession from Charminar.

The main Milad-Un-Nabi procession, where a gathering of around 1 lakh will move, will pass via Gulzar Houz, Madina Building, Salar Jung Museum, Darulshifa, Mandi Mir Alam, Bibi Bazaar and end at Moghalpura.

The Hyderabad police is taking extra precautions in view of recent communal tensions in country during religious processions that took place during Sri Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti earlier this year. Milad-Un-Nabi here is also preceded by communal tensions which were sparked after suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in August.

“Special attention is paid to processions passing through area inhabited by the other communities. Adequate police force is available to provide security to citizens,” P Sai Chaintanya DCP (south zone) Hyderabad, had said.

Mikad-Un-Nabi Processions are will be taken out in Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, Saroornagar, L.B Nagar, Borabanda, Sanathnagar, Musheerabad and Secunderabad, or in various areas of the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police limits.

Policemen will be deployed on roof tops, procession routes and mounted police (horses) will also be deployed. The Rapid Action Force will also be roped in to help the Hyderabad police. All Milad-Un-Nabi processions would be monitored from Integrated Command and Control Centre. In some districts of Telangana, security has been tightened in Karimnagar, Jagtiyal, Bhainsa, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Armoor.