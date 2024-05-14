Telangana poll officers protest underpayment, police resort to mild lathi charge

Hyderabad: Following the completion of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Telangana on May 13, a few Telangana poll officers protested for not being paid the full amount as promised by the Election Commission.

According to the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF), presiding officers (POs) and assistant presiding officers (APOs) of the Narayankhed assembly segment, who were allotted poll duty, were paid only Rs 2,400 instead of the promised Rs 3,150 after completing their duty.

The election officers, who are local teachers, protested and demanded full payment for their work. Police personnel on poll duty were also present, and their protest escalated into an argument followed by a mild lathi charge.

To address the issue, two tehsildars assured them that full payment would be made.