Telangana: Polling staffer dies of heart attack in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: An employee who was on polling duty during the ongoing Telangana Assembly elections died due to heart attack in Sangareddy district on Thursday, November 30.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Sudhakar. He worked as an assistant in veterinary department.

While performing his duties at polling booth number 248 in Isnapur of Patencheru mandal, Sudhakar complained severe of chest pain and collapsed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Later, his body was handed over to the family members.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy district recorded voter turnout of 42.17 percent till 1 pm.