Line under BRS candidate’s name on EVM: Congress alleges malpractice

Hyderabad: Congress cadre have found an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in a polling booth in Ibrahimpatnam on which a line was drawn with a pen under the name of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Manchireddy Kishan Reddy.

Along with the Congress and the BRS, the BJP and the BSP are also contesting in the constituency.

While the Congress nominated Malreddy Rangareddy and the BJP nominated Nomula Dayanand. The BSP’s candidate is Gorige Mallesh.

As of 1 pm, Ibrahimpatnam constituency recorded a voting turnout of 39.13%. The state has recorded a voter turnout of 36.68 per cent. It was 20.64 percent till 11 am and 8.52 percent till 9 am.

The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements for polling at 35,655 polling stations spread across 33 districts.

More than 1.85 lakh polling personnel have been deployed, with 22,000 micro observers monitoring the polling process. Authorities have arranged to webcast at 27,094 polling stations across the state.

A total of 2,290 candidates, including 221 women and one transgender, are in the fray.

The polling in the state is underway and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.