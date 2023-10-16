Telangana polls: 10gm gold, Rs 1L to eligible brides likely in Cong manifesto

According to TPCC manifesto committee chairman, D Sridhar Babu, the gold is in addition to Rs 1 lakh cash, under the party's 'Mahalakshmi' guarantee.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Masrath Fatima | Updated: 16th October 2023 12:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Ten grams of gold to eligible women at the time of marriage, besides Rs one lakh cash and free internet to students are some of the promises that are likely to figure in the Telangana Congress manifesto for the November 30 Assembly polls.

According to D Sridhar Babu, chairman of the TPCC manifesto committee, the gold is in addition to Rs one lakh cash, under the party’s ‘Mahalakshmi’ guarantee.

Presently, the BRS government, under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak Schemes, offer one-time financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 at the time of marriage for brides who are residents of Telangana, who have completed 18 years of age at the time of marriage and whose parental income does not exceed Rs 2 lakh per annum.

“One tula (10 gms) of gold will be given. This (gold value) comes to about Rs 50,000 to 55, 000,” Sridhar Babu told PTI.

A member of the manifesto committee said the party is also planning to include free internet for students in the manifesto.

“After coming to power we will talk to internet service providers and work out modalities,” the member said.

When contacted Sravan Dasoju, BRS spokesperson said the Congress government in Karnataka is not able to implement their poll promises and they can promise anything under the moon.

“Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, is a pioneer in bringing out and implementing innovative policies and programmes for the poor which were never imagined by any other political party in independent India,” Dasoju said.

He further said BRS president Rao is known for generosity and, importantly, his compassion towards the poor and downtrodden.

KCR on Sunday announced BRS manifesto promising LPG cylinder at Rs 400 and a rise in social pensions, countering the Congress party’s “six guarantees” for the Telangana polls.

Under the ‘Mahalakshmi’ guarantee, the Congress promises to provide Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance to women, LPG cylinder at Rs 500, free travel for women in TSRTC buses across the stat

